The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
