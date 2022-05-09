 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

