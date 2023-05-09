It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.