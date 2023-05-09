It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.