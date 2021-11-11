 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

