Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph.