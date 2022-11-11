It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
