Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.