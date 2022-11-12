 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

