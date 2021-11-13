 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

