Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
