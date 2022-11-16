 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

