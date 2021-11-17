 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

