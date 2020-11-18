Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.