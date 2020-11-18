 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

