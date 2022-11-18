Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.