Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.