Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.