Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
