Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph.