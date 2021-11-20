Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It shoul…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…