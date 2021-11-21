 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert