Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
