Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.