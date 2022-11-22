Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
