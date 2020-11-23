Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.