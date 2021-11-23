 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert