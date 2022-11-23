 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

