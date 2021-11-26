 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert