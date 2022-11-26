Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
