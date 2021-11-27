 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

