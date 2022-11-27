Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.