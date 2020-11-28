Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
