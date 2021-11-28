Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should exp…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 1…