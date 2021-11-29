Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
