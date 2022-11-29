Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 …
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday,…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will …