 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert