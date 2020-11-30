 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert