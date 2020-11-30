Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.