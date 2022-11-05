Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
