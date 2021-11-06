Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50'…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's to…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The fo…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lyn…