Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Despite the chillier spells that have kept this month cooler than normal in central Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to start November.
