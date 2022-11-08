 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

