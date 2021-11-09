The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.