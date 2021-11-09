 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

