Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a war…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The foreca…