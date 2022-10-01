Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.