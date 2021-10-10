 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

