Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the r…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showin…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.