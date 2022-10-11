Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reac…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lync…