Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.