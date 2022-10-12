Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.