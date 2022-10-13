 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

