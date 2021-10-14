Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the r…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …