Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.