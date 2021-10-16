 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

