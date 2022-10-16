Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.