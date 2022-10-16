Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
