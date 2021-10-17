 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert