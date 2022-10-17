Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.