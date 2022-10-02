Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.